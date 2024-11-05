Black Plastic Kitchen Utensils Harbor Toxins

You may want to go remove black plastic utensils and food storage containers from your home, says new research. A recent study published in the journal Chemosphere found that black plastic items, such as household utensils, food containers and toys, contain traces of flame retardants that cause cancer and disrupt hormones. The toxic chemicals come from recycled electronic devices that contain these retardants.

Plastics from electronics are often recycled and then used to make household items that do not require flame retardancy, resulting in potentially high and unnecessary exposure to dangerous chemicals, say the researchers. Although they only studied black plastic products, other colors could also be exposed.

According to CNN, lead author Megan Liu, science and policy manager for Toxic-Free Future, said that one of the most contaminated culprits were black plastic pirate coin beads that kids wear which contained 22,800 parts per million of total flame retardants — almost 3% by weight. Researchers found that the hazardous flame retardants found in common consumer products were identical to the plastic enclosures used on television and other electronics. Another product, a black sushi tray, contained 11,900 parts per million of the flame retardant decaBDE.

People with high concentrations of decaBDE are 300% more likely to die from cancer than people with the lowest levels, according to research. The chemical was banned in 2021 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after it was linked to cancer, endocrine and thyroid problems, fetal and child developmental dysfunction and toxicity to the immune system.

But the scientists discovered decaBDE in 70% of the samples tested, at levels ranging from five to 1,200 times the limit of 10 parts per million set by the European Union. If people regularly use black plastic kitchen utensils such as spatulas or serving spoons, they could be exposed to 34.7 parts per million daily.

Here are some things you can do to reduce your risk:

• Replace plastic utensils. Liu suggests using stainless steel or wooden options to help reduce your overall exposure to harmful additives from plastic.

• Clean regularly. Dusting, mopping and vacuuming regularly can remove dust that may be contaminated with plastics and other worrisome chemicals.

• Wash your hands frequently and improve ventilation in the home.

• Don’t reuse plastic food containers, such as sushi trays. Remove the food as soon as possible and place it in a glass, stainless steel, or ceramic dish.

• Never microwave food on plastic trays. The heat will leech harmful chemicals into the food.

“What our study shows is that when harmful chemicals like flame retardants are allowed to be intentionally used in products like televisions and other electronics, they can be recycled and unintentionally contaminate other products downstream,” said Liu.