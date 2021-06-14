How to Switch to a Plant-Based Diet

A wide range of new scientific research is proving the health benefits of a plant-based diet. But adopting a plant-based diet in order to harness these benefits can be challenging.

A recent study found that eating a diet based primarily on plant foods such as vegetables,fruits, whole grains, beans and nuts, reduced the risk of cardiovascular disease more effectively than a low-fat diet.

According to Dr. Joel Fuhrman, a leading expert on diabetes and the author of The End of Diabetes, reducing our consumption of too much meat and processed foods can also lessen the risk of diabetes and other dreaded diseases.

Fuhrman has been able to treat and even reverse diabetes by prescribing what he calls a nutrient-dense, plant-rich diet, called a Nutritarian diet. “Basically, this means we focus on vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, and low-sugar fresh fruits and restrict animal products and processed grains,” he tells Newsmax.

Studies suggest that switching to a plant-based diet is associated with effective weight management, reduced risk of mortality, lower blood pressure, reduced cholesterol and reduced risk of certain cancers, according to Forbes.

More Americans are heeding the call. More than one third of consumers are actively trying to eat more plant-based foods, making it one of the most popular consumer trends in dining.

Julieanna Hever, a California-based nutritionist and founder of Plant-Based Dietitian, says that a plant-based diet is not the same as a vegan diet. A vegan diet eschews the consumption of any animal products but could include unhealthy foods such as French fries and plant milk ice creams.

A plant-based diet, on the other hand, focuses on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, mushrooms, nuts, seeds, herbs, and spices, Hever tells Forbes. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, “appropriately planned vegetarian, including vegan, diets are healthful, nutritionally adequate and appropriate for all stages of the life cycle, including pregnancy, lactation, childhood, adolescence, older adulthood, and for athletes.”

Hever, and other experts recommend transitioning to a plant-based food program gradually. Here are some tips: