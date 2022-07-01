5 Hidden Health Benefits of Pickleball

The paddle sport with the funny name is sweeping the nation. Pickleball is a hybrid of tennis and ping pong and has attracted 4.8 million U.S. players of all ages and fitness levels, according to the 2022 pickleball report by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA).

Older adults are especially attracted to the sport, says SilverSneakers, with 60% of active participants over the age of 55 and 33.7% over the age of 65. That’s because the court is small enough that you don’t have to move much to hit the ball, and it’s a very social sport without the frustration and expense of activities like golf. You can find places to play in your area by typing in your address on the USA Pickleball Association website.

“Pickleball is a great sport for active living across the lifetime,” said sports management professor Jonathan Casper, from North Caroline State University. “Because it’s similar to other racquet sports, you can learn pretty quickly, and you can play for as long as your body will let you.”

Some of the health benefits of playing pickleball:

• Lowers your risk for heart disease. According to SilverSneakers, a study in the International Journal of Research in Science Physiology found middle-aged and older adults who played one hour of pickleball three times weekly for six weeks improved their blood pressure, cholesterol, and cardiorespiratory fitness levels.

• Reduces risk for depression. A study published in Leisure Studies found that older adults who played in pickleball tournaments had a lower risk for depression. Study author Jungsu Ryu said that she believes it makes older adults “richer and happier.” Ryu, an assistant professor of sport management at Marshall University in West Virginia, added that “Engaging seriously in playing pickleball tournaments may buffer any type of negative emotions that people have during transitions to retirement and later life.”

• You’ll get exercise in a fun, addictive way. People become faithful to the sport because it helps them reach their fitness goals as well as make social connections. “Sometimes people are more willing to play a sport when it’s fun, and people report that playing pickleball is way more fun than going for a walk or going on the treadmill,” says Casper.

• Improves mental health. According to AARP, the social connections made on the court are one of the best ways to boost mental health, especially for those caring for a loved one. The games only take between 10 to 15 minutes to play, leaving lots of leisure time to chat with fellow picklers. “It’s not this individual journey, like going to the gym by yourself to walk on the treadmill,” says Chris Gagliardi, of the American Council on Exercise. “For some people, it can be the only socializing they may have that week.”

• Helps keep you independent longer. Gagliardi says that older adults who regularly play pickleball may improve their reflexes and balance which can help them live independently longer, according to SilverSneakers. By improving range of motion, you may also help tame arthritis symptoms. “As a result of not being physically active, you typically lose range of motion,” he says. “If you’re doing something you enjoy, you’re more likely to do it.” Pickleball also involves thinking skills to plan strategy and develops hand-eye coordination.