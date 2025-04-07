Chemical in Plastics May Harm Baby Brains

Common chemicals used in plastic and personal care products may interfere with brain development in babies, a new study says.

Phthalates are found in many everyday items, like food packaging, shampoo, toys and vinyl flooring.

They help make plastics soft and carry scents in products. But they may also harm unborn babies’ brains when mothers are exposed during pregnancy, researchers say.

“We conducted this study because phthalates are everywhere in our daily lives,” senior study author Donghai Liang, an associate professor of environmental health at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta, told to CNN. Hence their nickname “everywhere chemicals.”

His team found that babies who had been exposed to these chemicals in the womb had lower levels of important brain chemicals, including serotonin and dopamine.

These help control mood, learning and a baby's reactions.

The study, published April 2 in the journal Nature Communications, followed 216 mother-baby pairs in Atlanta.

Researchers tested urine from pregnant women for phthalates and tested the babies’ blood after they were born.

The tests revealed that babies exposed to phthalates had low levels of tyrosine and tryptophan -- amino acids that help make key brain chemicals. These babies also scored lower on tests of attention and response.

Phthalates have been linked to many health issues, including asthma, obesity and even cancer. This new research helps explain how these chemicals may affect the brain.

Dr. Leonardo Trasande of New York University, who reviewed the findings, said the study adds to understanding of these chemicals.

“We know already — across not just brain development in babies, but a host of consequences that run from cradle to grave, and womb to tomb — that phthalates, in the form of (a) disease burden due to plastic, cost the US $250 billion annually,” Trasande told CNN.

“This study just adds to a voluminous base of evidence that chemicals used in plastic materials harm human health,” Trasande added. “It’s not really something that we should be debating more actively. The more thoughtful approach would be to actually discuss what we need to do about the use of plastic.”

People can lower their risk by using glass or stainless steel instead of plastic, avoiding nonstick pans and choosing personal care items labeled “phthalate-free.”

“Since phthalates can be found in household dust, improving air circulation and regular cleaning with a damp cloth can help,” Liang added.