Laser Surgery Safe for Nearsighted Teens

Laser surgery for nearsightedness is as safe and effective in older teenagers as it is in adults, researchers reported on Tuesday in Copenhagen at the 43rd Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons.

They reviewed data on photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) procedures performed on 65,211 eyes between 2010 and 2024, comparing outcomes in 17- and 18-year-olds with outcomes in those ages 19 to 40.

Results in teenagers were as good or even better than in adults, with 64% of teenagers’ eyes achieving 20/20 vision, compared with 59% of adult eyes, the researchers reported.

Reoperations and complications such as hazy vision or weakening of the cornea were very rare in both groups.

Although reviews of previously collected data are less reliable than studies that collect data going forward, “this is by far the largest study of PRK in teenagers, and this large sample size means the findings are very reliable,” study leader Dr Avinoam Shye of Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel said in a statement.

PRK involves using a laser to remove tissue from the cornea, reshaping it.

“Some doctors worry that the eyes of teenagers may still be changing or that their eyes might respond differently to healing after laser treatment, increasing the risk of side effects,” he said.

“The research suggests that for well-screened teenagers with stable myopia, PRK could be a safe and effective option.”