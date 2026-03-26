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Tags: phone | screen time | frequent | checks | long | overwhelm | overload

Frequent Phone Checks Cause Mental Overload

man on laptop, looking at smartphone
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By    |   Thursday, 26 March 2026 11:05 AM EDT

Spending too much time on screens is often blamed for information overload, but new research suggests it’s not just how long you’re on your device — it’s how often you check it.

A study from Aalto University in Finland found that people who repeatedly return to their phones for short bursts are more likely to feel overwhelmed than those who spend longer, more continuous periods on their devices.

“Screen time does matter, but the heaviest users aren't the most overloaded," says researcher Henrik Lassila. "Those who feel most overwhelmed are the ones who return to their phone again and again for brief moments and then put it down shortly after."

The seven-month study tracked the digital habits of 300 adults in Germany using smartphones and computers. Participants reported their experiences with information overload while researchers monitored their app and website use.

The findings showed that fragmented screen use — such as checking a message or watching a short clip, then returning again minutes later — was strongly linked to feeling overwhelmed. This pattern held true even when total screen time was similar to those with more consistent usage habits.

While messaging apps often involve frequent checking, they were not the primary cause of digital overload. Instead, it was the repeated habit of quickly returning to devices throughout the day that had the biggest impact.

Lassila said that constantly checking and rechecking devices can make it harder for the brain to process information effectively, leading to mental overload. In a follow-up study that has not yet been peer-reviewed, researchers also linked this pattern to physical stress, negative emotions, and anxiety.

Although changing digital habits may be difficult, researchers suggest simple strategies to reduce overload. One option is using a “micro-check tracker” to become more aware of how often you pick up your phone.

“You don’t have to respond to every ping immediately,” said Jann Lindqvist, associate professor of computer science at Aalto University. “Do one thing at a time. Ideally, turn off non-essential notifications and be present with whatever you’re doing.”

Lindqvist also recommends batching messages — checking them at set times rather than continuously throughout the day.

“Based on our findings, you may feel less stressed,” he says.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


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Spending too much time on screens is often blamed for information overload, but new research suggests it's not just how long you're on your device - it's how often you check it. A study from Aalto University in Finland found that people who repeatedly return to their phones...
phone, screen time, frequent, checks, long, overwhelm, overload
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2026-05-26
Thursday, 26 March 2026 11:05 AM
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