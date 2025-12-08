Portable Phone Chargers From Amazon Recalled for Fire

A popular portable phone charger sold online has been recalled after reports that it can overheat and catch fire, federal officials said.

The recall covers about 210,000 INIU-branded lithium-ion power banks sold on Amazon between August 2021 and April 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The affected product is the INIU 100,000mAh model BI-B41. It comes in black or blue and features the brand logo along with a paw-print-shaped LED light on the front.

So far, the company has received 15 reports of overheating, including 11 fires. Some cases resulted in minor burn injuries and property damage, the CPSC said.

Only units with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 and 000L21 are included in the recall.

Folks who bought the power banks should stop using them immediately and go to the company’s recall page to confirm the serial number and request a full refund.

Lithium-ion batteries are common in electronics, power tools and e-bikes, but they can pose fire risks if damaged or defective.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says consumers should stop using any lithium-ion device showing signs of trouble, including strange odors, swelling, excess heat, leaking or unusual noises.

Because lithium-ion batteries can spark or ignite, they should not be thrown in household trash or recycling bins.

The CPSC recommends contacting a local hazardous waste disposal program for proper handling.