Safest, Most Effective Way to Clean Your Phone

Your phone may be one of the dirtiest things you own. Studies show it can harbor thousands of germs, making regular cleaning essential. The good news is if you follow some simple expert advice, disinfecting your device can be done quickly, easily and safely.

What the Experts Recommend

Apple, Samsung, and other tech companies advise using 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes and a microfiber cloth. Avoid spraying liquids directly on your phone, and skip paper towels or tissues, which can scratch the screen.

A weekly wipe-down is usually enough, unless you bring your phone into high-risk places such as hospitals, gyms, or bathrooms.

Step-by-Step Cleaning

1. Power off your device and remove the case and accessories.

2. Wipe gently: Use an alcohol wipe on the screen, sides, and back. Keep moisture away from charging ports and speakers.

3. Tackle stubborn spots: Lightly dampen a microfiber cloth with water or alcohol solution —never spray directly on the phone.

4. Air dry completely before replacing the case and turning the phone back on.

What Not to Do

Don’t submerge your phone in cleaning solution, even if it’s water-resistant. Over time, seals that keep water out can wear down.

Avoid abrasive cleaners, bleach, or rough cloths that can damage protective coatings and sensors.

Regular, gentle cleaning keeps your phone looking like new and helps reduce the spread of germs — protecting both you and the people around you.