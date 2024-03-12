×
Tags: pfizer | adcetris | lymphoma | large b-cell | trial

Pfizer's Drug Effective in Late-Stage Lymphoma Trial

the word 'lymphoma' with a variety of medications and other treatments around it
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 07:49 AM EDT

Pfizer said on Tuesday a combination treatment using its drug, Adcetris, met the main goal of a late-stage study of extending survival in patients with a type of blood cancer.

The combination therapy consisting of Adcetris and two other drugs was statistically significant compared to a placebo in extending survival in patients with the most common type of lymphoma known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Pfizer gained the drug, already approved to treat other types of lymphomas, through its $43 billion purchase of Seagen last year.

The U.S. drugmaker plans to discuss a submission for approval to treat these type of patients with regulators, it said, paving the way for a possible eighth approval for the drug.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Health-News
