Dr. Small: Change Your Personality in 30 Days

By    |   Thursday, 14 August 2025 12:31 PM EDT

For decades, psychiatrists believed personality was set in stone from childhood — fixed for life. But new research is turning that idea on its head.

“The recent science is pretty compelling that we can make meaningful change to our personality,” says Dr. Gary Small, brain health expert and chair of psychiatry at the Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. “And it's pretty quick. You can have meaningful change within 30 days,” Small explains.

Editor’s Note: Doctor: Your Personality Is Key to Life, Success, Even Romance

In fact, his book Snap: Change Your Personality in 30 Days offers a step-by-step plan to do just that.

Why It Matters for Your Health

“Your personality affects almost every area of your life — relationships, career success, mental health, even how long you live,” Small tells Newsmax’s "National Report." People who are more extroverted and agreeable tend to have stronger social connections, which can lead to a longer, healthier life, explains Small, who is also the physician in chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health.

Special: Brain Doctor: Simple Way to Stay Mentally Sharp

Step One: Know Yourself

Before making changes, it’s important to assess your current personality traits — such as conscientiousness, agreeableness, extroversion, and openness to new experiences. Small’s book includes questionnaires to pinpoint your strengths and areas for improvement, helping you set clear goals.

From Introvert to Engaged

Being introverted isn’t bad — introverts are often great listeners and thrive in one-on-one settings. But extreme introversion can lead to social anxiety, explains Small, editor of Dr. Gary Small’s Mind Health Report. Small recommends strategies like cognitive behavioral therapy, relaxation exercises, and even reframing anxiety as excitement to become more outgoing and confident.

Editor’s Note: See How Sharp Your Memory Is; Take the FREE 5-Minute Test

The Bottom Line

Personality isn’t destiny. With the right strategies — and sometimes the guidance of a therapist — you can reshape traits in as little as a month. The result? Better health, stronger relationships, and a more fulfilling life.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


