Peppermint Oil Relieves Post-Surgery Pain

Researchers discovered that peppermint oil aromatherapy may help relieve pain and improve sleep quality following open-heart surgery.

According to Medical News Today, open-heart surgery, which requires surgeons to cut through the breast bones and spread the ribs to access the heart, is a lifesaving procedure but puts patients under a great deal of physical and psychological stress. Relieving post-surgery pain not only helps patients feel more comfortable, but also speeds recovery and reduces the risk of developing blood clots or pneumonia.

The study, published in the BMJ Supportive and Palliative Care journal, outlined the clinical trial conducted in Iran using 64 randomly selected cardiac patients who underwent open-heart surgery. The patients were divided into two groups. One group inhaled peppermint essence after their surgery, while the control group inhaled distilled water.

The researchers measured their pain levels using the Numeric Pain Rating Scale and assessed their sleep quality with the St. Mary’s Hospital Sleep Questionnaire. The results were statistically significant. Patients who received the aromatherapy had an average pain score of 3.22, whereas those on the placebo had a pain score of 4.56. The aromatherapy group also enjoyed better sleep quality than those who inhaled distilled water. On the first day, the aromatherapy group and comparison group had sleep scores of 20.1 and 25.75 respectively, which fell to 18.63 and 22.62 respectively by the second day. Lower scores indicate better sleep quality, says Medical News Today.

The researchers also noted that the study participants who received peppermint oil needed fewer pain medications.

“Considering the effect of peppermint essential oil inhalation on pain and sleep quality of patients after open-heart surgery, it can be concluded that this herbal product can be safely used as a complementary treatment in relieving pain and making patients comfortable after heart surgery,” wrote the study authors.

Peppermint oil has been used for centuries as a healing treatment, says Dr. J. Wes Ulm, a biomedical data specialist at the National Institutes of Health.

“Peppermint oil is actually one of the oldest folk remedies known to societies, dating back to at least ancient Greece, when it was mentioned in several texts,” he told Medical News Today. Evidence for its efficacy in treating modern ailments is mixed and remains unclear; however, there have been some indications that it may be of assistance in the management of, for example, tension, headaches, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It may also be helpful in easing nausea and vomiting, particularly in patients who are post-op or hospitalized.”

Ulm noted that the study was relatively small, but if further research supports the findings, the use of aromatherapy may be used in post-operative scenarios as a low-cost, easy-to-administer analgesic with sleep-enhancing effects.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, peppermint oil is helpful for digestive problems such as IBS. It may also be useful to alleviate the symptoms of the common cold, headaches, sinus infections, and other conditions. Topically, peppermint oil can be used to treat muscle aches, headaches, joint pain, and itching. In aromatherapy, the oil may be effective for treating colds and coughs, reducing pain, improving mental function, and relieving stress.