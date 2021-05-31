Peel Your Way to Sexy, Youthful Skin

Snakes shed their skin four to eight times a year, so they naturally revitalize their coating. We humans do the same thing every 28 days or so, giving our skin a fresh chance to achieve a healthy, youthful appearance.

“So, every month our skin renews itself by shedding the top layers and allowing the bottom layers to rejuvenate our looks,” Dr. Kenneth Beer, M.D., a world-renowned dermatologist, volunteer professor in the Department of Dermatology at the University of Miami, and CEO of ScientificRx.com, tells Newsmax.

“There are many interventions that can change this or alter the health of the skin,” he says. “Some are simple such as using a moisturizing soap such as Cetaphil or Cerave. Others are more complex and include moisturizers, topical medications such as Retin A, or using devices to help the skin peel.”

Chemical peels can also improve the appearance of your skin but should be used with caution, says Dr. Hye Jin Chung, a dermatologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School.

“They are beneficial as long as you use the right agent and the right technique,” she said, adding that if used incorrectly, chemical peels can cause damage to the skin, instead of enhancing it.

Chemical peels help remove the dead skin cells on top of the skin to allow a fresher-looking complexion and encourage new skin cell growth which will improve the appearance and quality of your skin over time, according to Harvard experts.

Dr. Chung says there are three main categories of chemical peels on the market. The most common are alpha hydroxy acids which are found in foods. For example, the popular glycolic acid peel comes from sugar cane. The effectiveness of glycolic acid is determined by its strength and how long you apply it to your skin.

Beta hydroxy acids are fat-soluble acids derived from fruit. Salicylic acid which comes from willow bark is the most common peel in this category and does not need to be washed off or neutralized like alpha hydroxy acids.

Trichloroacetic acid (TCA) is the third type of chemical peeling solution that can come in higher strength solutions to reach the middle layer of the skin to target deeper scaring or pigmentation issues, according to Dr. Chung.

The expert recommends starting peels with low concentrations levels, between 20% to 30%. She says that peels with over 70% concentration levels could cause chemical burns on the skin. Monitor your skin carefully and immediately wash off the product if you experience blisters or pain.

The skin on your neck and hands are more sensitive than your face, so apply peels to these areas carefully. And leave the peel in the hands of professionals when applying a TCA formula over 25% concentration says Cr. Chung.

If you are opting for a deeper rejuvenation, try a skin laser treatment rather than a peel, advises Dr. Chung. Lasers have less recovery time and fewer complications. “We now have much better ways to treat things like deep wrinkles,” she says.