How to Stop Waking During the Night to Pee

The need to urinate during the night, affects one-third of adults over the age of 30 and half of those over the age of 50. Known as nocturia, it is considered a medical problem if you have to pee more than twice during the night or have trouble going back to sleep.

A common cause of nocturia is drinking excessive fluids before bedtime, especially those containing caffeine or alcohol. Certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, urinary tract infections, and enlarged prostate, can also contribute to nighttime urination. Additionally, sleep disorders, medications that increase urine production, and age-related changes in bladder function may play a role.

Nocturia is not only annoying, waking up to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, which can have severe consequences for seniors, says Dr. Sean Ormond, a pain management specialist in PhoenixNocturia, according to The New York Times.

The condition also worsens insomnia and bouts of sleeplessness, which is harmful for health.

What you can do to decrease nighttime peeing:

• Change fluid habits. Stay clear of tea, coffee and alcohol in the evening because they cause you to produce more urine and disrupt sleep. Perhaps the most well-known culprit is coffee. In one study, men who drank two cups of coffee a day were 72 percent more likely to have bladder problems, including frequent urination and leakage. Many other studies show the same association in women, according to AARP. Avoid all fluids two to four hours before bedtime.

• Limit certain fruits and vegetables at night. Asparagus, celery, watermelon and grapes which have high water content may make people urinate more frequently

• Train your Bladder. To reduce your need to pee all the time, hold off for as long as possible after you first feel the urge. However, experts say holding your pee for extended amounts of time — five hours or more — on a regular basis is not good for you either, as it may increase your risk for a urinary tract infection or incontinence, or indicate that you’re dehydrated.

• Strengthen pelvic floor muscles. Pelvic floor exercises, also known as Kegel exercises, are movements designed to strengthen the muscles that support your bladder, uterus, and bowels. Repeatedly contracting and relaxing the pelvic floor muscles can help improve bladder control and reduce symptoms of nocturia.

• Try acupuncture. Some people find acupuncture reduces urinary urgency. A 2022 Cochrane review of 15 studies determined that acupuncture was slightly better than medication at improving the symptoms of overactive bladder, with fewer side effects.

• Seek medical help. Your physician can check for underlying conditions and review medications you are taking that could cause frequent urination. If you have overactive bladder, your doctor can prescribe a medication, nerve stimulation, Botox injections or, in some severe cases, surgery to implant a “bladder pacemaker” that can help control bladder function.