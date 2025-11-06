Experimental Patch Eases Peanut Allergies in Kids

Treatment with an experimental peanut protein patch can help young children safely build tolerance to peanuts, a new study says.

More than 70% of children treated with the Viaskin Peanut Patch could tolerate at least three to four peanut kernels without a reaction after three years, researchers are scheduled to report Saturday in Orlando at a meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

Nearly half of the kids could tolerate even larger amounts of peanut, researchers noted.

The patch delivers small amounts of peanut protein through the skin, with the goal of reducing the risk of severe allergic reactions, researchers said.

“These results show that ongoing treatment with the peanut patch continues to improve tolerance and remains safe over time,” lead researcher Dr. Matthew Greenhawt said in a news release. He’s an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine.

Peanut allergies affect about 2% of children in the U.S., researchers said in background notes.

“For parents of toddlers with peanut allergies, this kind of approach may one day offer a peace of mind by reducing the risk of having an allergic reaction, including severe reactions, from accidental exposure,” Greenhawt said.

For the new study, researchers tracked 91 toddlers who got a placebo patch during an earlier clinical trial of the peanut patch.

After that trial, the toddlers received allergy treatment using the peanut patch for up to three years.

Results showed that the patch is safe, with no cases of severe allergic reaction noted among the toddlers. Skin irritation at the patch site was the most common side effect, and that subsided over time.

Researchers also found that kids’ reactions during food challenges became milder, with fewer severe symptoms.

However, the team stressed that parents should not try any form of peanut desensitization on their own at home. Instead, they should talk to a board-certified allergist about options.

The study was funded by DBV Technologies, the developer of the Viaskin Peanut Patch. The patch has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.