Peanut Butter Sold in 40 States Recalled

If you have peanut butter at home, federal health officials say it’s worth taking a closer look.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of more than 20,000 peanut butter products after pieces of plastic were found during the manufacturing process.

The peanut butter was made by Ventura Foods and sold under several brands across 40 states, the FDA said. Inspectors discovered blue plastic fragments in a filter used during production, which led to the recall.

The recall began in April 2025, but on Feb. 12, the FDA officially classified it as a Class II recall. That means eating the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, though the risk of serious injury is considered low.

According to the FDA, the recall includes:

Creamy peanut butter packets

0.5-ounce cups

0.75-ounce cups

1.12-ounce packs

Peanut butter and jelly twin packs

Creamy peanut butter with strawberry jam (1-ounce and 1.12-ounce cups)

Creamy peanut butter with grape jelly (1-ounce and 1.12-ounce cups)

The FDA said these products were sold under private-label brands, including:

US Foods, DYMA Brands, Flavor Fresh, Sysco House Recipe, Katy’s Kitchen and Gordon Food Service.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed in 40 states, USA Today reported: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The FDA urges consumers to check product labels for manufacturer details and brand names.

Folks should follow instructions from retailers or manufacturers on whether the products should be returned or safely thrown away.

Anyone who has eaten the recalled peanut butter and feels unwell should contact a health care provider, the agency said.