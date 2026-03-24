Online Tool Guides Parkinson's Brain Implant Decision

Brain implants are proven to help Parkinson’s disease patients control their symptoms, but deciding whether to go through with such an invasive surgery can be overwhelming.

Now, researchers have developed an online decision-making tool to help patients understand the implants and boost their confidence, according to recent report in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease.

The tool educates patients on deep brain stimulation (DBS) — the therapy delivered by the implant — and helps them understand whether it fits with their goals and priorities for managing their movement disorder, researchers said.

“We designed this to support real shared decision‑making between patients and doctors, not just information‑sharing. What we found is that patients at every stage of the DBS journey found it useful,” said lead researcher Dr. Michelle Fullard, director of clinical research at the University of Colorado Anschutz Movement Disorders Center.

“We see this as a tool that patients can use on their own so they’re coming to the table with knowledge about the surgery while talking to their doctors,” Fullard said in a news release.

Deep brain stimulation uses a battery-powered implant to sent electrical pulses to parts of the brain that control movement, researchers said in background notes. The pulses have been shown to help with the tremors, stiffness and involuntary movements associated with Parkinson’s disease.

For the study, researchers interviewed Parkinson’s patients to identify the information they needed to make a decision regarding DBS, and then honed their tool through repeated testing. In all, more than 120 patients helped refine the tool.

It breaks down the decision-making process into four steps: Learning about DBS, comparing it to other treatment options, understanding how DBS implant surgery and activation work, and clarifying the symptoms and outcomes that matter most to the individual patient.

Patients input their symptoms and receive feedback on how likely DBS is to improve their specific problems, a step aimed at correcting misconceptions and “hidden hopes” regarding what the surgery can achieve.

“Patients often go into surgery hoping it will fix a specific symptom, and when that doesn’t happen, it can feel disappointing,” Fullard said. “Our goal is to ensure people have a clear, realistic understanding of what DBS can and cannot do so they feel confident and satisfied with whatever decision they make.”

Among a group of 46 final test subjects, researchers found that:

94% said they would recommend it.

91% found the language easy to follow.

87% were satisfied with the decision aid’s quality.

Researchers found that women in particular wanted more detailed information about post-operative support, such as help with meals and household needs, because female Parkinson’s patients are more likely to live alone.

“Our research shows that women remain a minority of DBS patients despite having Parkinson’s at nearly similar rates as men,” Fullard said.

“This disparity could come from differences in experiences, rather than disease prevalence, and this study showcases another difference between genders,” she said. “Women in particular emphasized needing more social support and a clearer picture of life after surgery than men.”

The tool is available at DBSDecisionTool.com, but researchers are also running it through a clinical trial to measure how much it helps people. They also plan to adapt it to other neurological conditions beyond Parkinson’s.