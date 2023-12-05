This Candy Can Stop a Panic Attack

In a TikTok video viewed over 2 million times, a woman says her therapist advised her to eat a Warhead sour candy when she feels a panic attack coming on. She says it works, and experts agree that the notoriously sour confection can ease anxiety symptoms.

“There is definitely some truth and science behind eating sour or spicy candy to ease anxiety and panic attacks,” says Catherine Del Toro, a Florida-based mental health counselor. “It’s a wonderful ‘therapy hack’ that is practical because you can carry a sour candy with you anywhere.”

According to USA Today, the sensation of the sour candy gives the brain something to focus on other than anxiety. Anxiety disorders are the world’s most common mental disorders, affecting 301 million people in 2019, says the World Health Organization.

“Panic ensues when our amygdala triggers the flight or fight response,” says Del Toro, who keeps a jar of Warheads in her office for clients to take with them. “When eating something sour or spicy, you are promoting a grounding technique that encourages you to focus on the present moment. It stops the spiral of fear and communicates to our brain that you are not in real danger, thereby allowing the panic attack to slow in intensity and eventually stop altogether.”

Psychologists say other forms of distraction also work, such as deep breathing techniques, crafting, and yoga. While sour candy may ease anxiety, it doesn’t cure it, says Del Toro. It’s important to find the underlying cause of anxiety or a panic attack with the help of a qualified professional.

“Please do not expect this to cure or heal trauma that leads to panic attacks,” she warns. “However, this will certainly help stop panic attacks from intensifying and will give you faster relief.”