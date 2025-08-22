Chronic Pain Linked to Vitamin, Mineral Deficiencies

Millions of Americans suffer from chronic pain, and new research suggests that the cause may be hiding in their diets.

A study from The University of Arizona Health Sciences found that deficiencies in key vitamins and minerals — including vitamin D, B12, folate, and magnesium — were more common in people with severe chronic pain. Conversely, those with these deficiencies were more likely to suffer from persistent pain.

The findings, published in Pain Practice, highlight a possible two-way relationship that could transform treatment.

“I treat chronic pain patients, and oftentimes we don’t come up with a diagnosis. But just because there isn’t a surgery that will help you doesn’t mean you’re not in pain,” said Dr. Julie Pilitsis, senior author of the study and chair of neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Tucson. “This study is a novel way to approach chronic pain treatment… changes in diet as opposed to medications or other things.”

A Widespread Health Crisis

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 50 million U.S. adults experience chronic pain lasting more than three months, resulting in massive healthcare costs, lost productivity, and increased rates of anxiety and depression.

Experts say nutrition may be an overlooked factor.

“Ironically, physicians receive almost no training in nutrition and are inadequately prepared to diagnose and treat chronic pain conditions,” said Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, a board-certified internist who has specialized in treating fibromyalgia and chronic pain for over 40 years. “As a result, too many patients are gaslighted by their physicians, who tell them the pain ‘is all in your head.’ This gaping hole in physician training exacerbates a public health emergency that needs to be solved.”

Practical Steps for Patients

Teitelbaum recommends most Americans take a high-potency daily multivitamin, including 250 mcg of B12, 150 mg of magnesium, and 1,000 IUs of vitamin D. For those with chronic pain, he also suggests a high-absorption form of PEA (palmitoylethanolamide) — a natural fat-derived compound shown to reduce pain — at a dose of 300 mg twice daily.

Hope for a Holistic Future

Researchers say the study could open new doors to safer, more personalized approaches to pain management.

“Our study across various chronic pain conditions in a large, diverse population found that certain vitamin and mineral deficiencies are more frequent in people with chronic pain, and particularly in some specific racial and ethnic groups,” said Deborah Morris, co-author and research lab manager at the University of Arizona. “Our goal is to improve the quality of life for people with chronic pain and reduce opioid usage, and these findings have the potential to do that.”