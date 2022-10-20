Psychotherapy Improves Effectiveness of Back Pain Treatment by 84 Percent

According to experts, nearly 80% of Americans experience back pain at some point in their lives. In addition, back pain is the number one cause of disability worldwide. Studies have found that chronic lower back pain among adults in the U.S. is associated with higher odds of using prescription, potentially addicting opioids, and illegal drugs.

Now, researchers from Goethe University Frankfurt in Germany discovered that the most effective treatment for back pain is a combination of individualized treatments along with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a form of psychotherapy. This combo increased the success rate for patients by an incredible 84% over usual treatment.

The meta-analysis of 58 randomized controlled trials included over 10,000 patients worldwide with chronic lower back pain. Researchers studied the effectiveness of standardized treatment compared to individualized treatment, says Study Finds. Individualized treatment included personalized coaching geared to the specific needs of the patient.

The results of the first part of the study showed that patients who received individualized attention for their back pain fared 38% better than those who received standardized therapies.

“The higher effort required for individual treatment is worthwhile because patients benefit to an extent that is clinically important,” said lead author Dr. Johannes Fleckenstein from the Institute of Sports Sciences at Goethe University Frankfurt in a news release.

But the experts then examined a third group of treatment methods alongside the standard and individualized ones. In this group, individualized training sessions were combined with CBT. This type of talk therapy is based on the assumption that negative thoughts and behaviors surrounding pain exacerbate it. Through CBT, patients learn to change the way they handle pain. When an individualized approach was combined with CBT, the success rate in terms of pain relief jumped to 84% higher in patients compared to those treated only with standard treatment options.

Fleckenstein believes that while this multimodal approach to chronic back pain isn’t as financially lucrative for the healthcare field as dispensing medications and performing surgeries, economically it is best in the long run as effective pain therapy saves a lot of money, whereas pills and operations rarely lead to medium and long-term pain relief for sufferers.