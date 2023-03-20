Foods That Work Like Ozempic Without the Side Effects

There has been a lot of controversy over the drug Ozempic being used off-label for weight loss. The medication, designed primarily to treat Type 2 diabetes, has become the latest rage among those willing to pay $1,000 a month to shed pounds.

According to Study Finds, the active ingredient in Ozempic is semaglutide, which works by inducing satiety. The drug makes you feel full, so you eat less. It also helps the pancreas produce insulin, which is how it helps manage Type 2 diabetes. Semaglutide simulates the role of a hormone called GLP-1 that is normally produced when we eat certain macronutrients like simple sugars, peptides and amino acids, and short chain fatty acids.

But there are certain foods that may do the same thing without the high cost and potential side effects of using a drug. Medications like Ozempic can have side effects including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and issues in other organs, says Emma Beckett, a molecular nutritionist and senior lecturer at the School of Environmental and Life Sciences at the University of Newcastle in Australia.

“Dietary changes have much fewer risks in terms of side effects, but the responses will take more time and effort,” she says. Beckett recommends eating a healthy diet, high in GLP-1 stimulating nutrients that increase GLP-1 levels. These include good fats like avocado or nuts, or lean protein sources like eggs, says Study Finds. Foods high in fermentable fibers like vegetables and whole grains feed our gut bacteria which then produce short-chain fatty acids able to trigger GLP-1 secretion.

“This is why high fat, high fiber, and high protein diets can all help you feel fuller for longer,” says Beckett. “It’s also why diet change is part of both weight and Type 2 diabetes management.” The expert says that for some people medication may be necessary but everyone who wants to lose weight should focus on changing the foods they eat to ensure proper nutrition. Weight is only one part of the health equation, and improving dietary choices is needed whether you take medication or not to lose weight, she says. If you suppress your appetite but consume a diet high in ultra-processed foods, you could lose weight but not improve your overall nourishment.

Beckett says that while science can emulate the actions of natural hormones and compounds found in the body, changing your diet is a safe way to modify your health and biological responses.