LifeMD to Sell Ozempic in US at $499 Cash a Month

Telehealth firm LifeMD said on Tuesday it would partner with Novo Nordisk to offer its diabetes drug Ozempic at $499 per month to eligible U.S. patients, including insured people whose plans do not cover GLP-1 therapies.

Novo offers Ozempic for $499 a month to eligible cash-paying patients via its own pharmacy, NovoCare, and through tie-ups with telehealth platforms.

Patients can book virtual visits, complete testing and get medicine shipped with order tracking through LifeMD.