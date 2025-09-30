WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ozempic | novo nordisk | lifemd | cash

LifeMD to Sell Ozempic in US at $499 Cash a Month

Ozempic injection pens
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 08:36 AM EDT

Telehealth firm LifeMD said on Tuesday it would partner with Novo Nordisk to offer its diabetes drug Ozempic at $499 per month to eligible U.S. patients, including insured people whose plans do not cover GLP-1 therapies.

Novo offers Ozempic for $499 a month to eligible cash-paying patients via its own pharmacy, NovoCare, and through tie-ups with telehealth platforms.

Patients can book virtual visits, complete testing and get medicine shipped with order tracking through LifeMD. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Telehealth firm LifeMD said on Tuesday it would partner with Novo Nordisk to offer its diabetes drug Ozempic at $499 per month to eligible U.S. patients, including insured people whose plans do not cover GLP-1 therapies. Novo offers Ozempic for $499 a month to eligible...
ozempic, novo nordisk, lifemd, cash
74
2025-36-30
Tuesday, 30 September 2025 08:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved