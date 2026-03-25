Spending Time Outdoors May Help You Eat Better

Most people visit a local park to clear their heads or get some exercise, but a new study suggests that green space might be a secret weapon for a better diet.

Drexel University researchers found there is a powerful link between the time we spend in nature and the quality of the food we put on our plates.

The study — published in the March issue of the journal Social Science & Medicine — found that adults who frequently spend time outdoors report eating significantly more fruits and vegetables than those who stay inside.

While scientists have long known that nature boosts mental health, this research suggests that the great outdoors might be an essential ingredient for nutritional health as well.

Researchers surveyed 300 adults across the United States, categorizing their time in nature into three groups: Indirect (looking out a window); incidental (having plants nearby); and intentional (going to a park or forest).

They also interviewed 30 of the participants after a detailed review of the survey data. The study period spanned from September 2023 to June 2024.

Participants were at least 18 years old and had at least a high school diploma or equivalent.

Among those surveyed:

Nearly 39% of participants incidentally interacted with nature less than once a week.

55% intentionally interacted with nature less than once a week.

15% incidentally interacted with nature five to seven days per week.

9% intentionally interacted with nature five to seven days per week.

Researchers also measured participants’ diet quality and the extent to which they followed a sustainable, or planetary health diet, which aims to protect health and the overall environment with a more plant-based approach to eating.

They discovered that both incidental and intentional time outside were strongly associated with healthier and more sustainable eating habits.

“This line of research is helping us understand that nature isn’t just a backdrop for healthy behaviors — it's an active ingredient in health,” said study co-author Brandy-Joe Milliron, an associate professor at Drexel’s College of Nursing and Health Professions in Philadelphia.

Why would a walk in the woods lead to a healthy dinner? The answer seems to lie in the stress benefits conferred during time in nature.

Study participants reported that spending time in nature lowered their feelings of depression and anxiety.

When people feel less stressed, they are less likely to engage in emotional eating and more likely to make thoughtful, healthy choices about their meals, researchers said.

During in-depth interviews with participants, researchers found that a sense of connection to nature made people more conscious of their own physical well-being.

This connection acted as a motivator, pushing them toward a diet that was better for both their bodies and the planet.

“Our findings are some of the first to show that spending time in nature may promote healthier dietary behaviors,” said lead author Dahlia Stott, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pennsylvania. She noted that this is one of the most accessible ways for people to improve their health without needing an expensive gym membership.

Whether it is a hike in a national forest or simply sitting in a backyard, the researchers urge everyone to find their nearest green fix to support long-term health.