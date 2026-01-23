Medications That Weaken Your Bones

Osteoporosis affects millions of people in the United States and around the world. According to national health statistics, about one in two women and up to one in four men over age 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis. Its prevalence increases with age, making it a significant public health concern, especially among older adults.

However, this condition — marked by weakened bones that become fragile and more likely to break — may also be linked to certain common medications. And the longer a person takes these drugs, the greater the risk of fractures, according to AARP.

Here are some common culprits:

• Corticosteroids. Steroids such as prednisone and cortisone are commonly prescribed for conditions like asthma, arthritis, and autoimmune diseases. Long-term use can interfere with bone rebuilding, leading to bone loss. They also reduce the body’s ability to absorb calcium, which increases the risk of fractures.

• Anticonvulsants. These medications, used to treat seizures, including phenytoin and phenobarbital, may affect vitamin D metabolism, which is essential for bone health. Without enough vitamin D, your body may not absorb enough calcium.

• Proton pump inhibitors or PPIs. These drugs, taken for acid reflux or heartburn, can reduce calcium absorption over time, increasing osteoporosis risk. Prescription PPIs contain a warning about this risk, but over-the-counter (OTC) versions do not. That’s why OTC PPIs should not be taken for longer than two weeks.

• Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). This class of antidepressants includes popular brands such as Prozac, Paxil, Celexa, and Zoloft, and has been linked to lower bone density in some studies. However, the effects are not the same for every medication or every person. Talk to your healthcare provider about possible side effects to help you decide which option is right for you.

• Anticoagulants. According to AARP, the link between blood thinners like warfarin and osteoporosis is not conclusive, but these drugs are believed to increase the risk of bone loss because they block vitamin K, which is critical for bone health. Experts say the risk increases with prolonged use, especially after a year. In some cases, you may be able to switch to direct oral anticoagulants, which don’t carry the same osteoporosis risk as warfarin and heparin.