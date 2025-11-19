Daily Orange Juice May Affect Heart Health Genes

Your morning orange juice may be influencing your health in ways you can’t see.

In a new study published recently in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, researchers found that daily OJ intake altered gene activity connected to heart and metabolic function.

For the study, 20 healthy adults drank around two cups of 100% orange juice daily for two months.

Scientists from universities in Brazil and the United States then examined samples of participants’ immune cells. They tracked changes in more than 1,700 genes, looking for shifts linked to inflammation, blood pressure and how the body uses fat.

The team of researchers found broad changes in gene activity after regular orange juice intake. Many of these changes pointed toward reduced inflammation or healthier blood vessel function. But the type of changes varied depending on a person’s body weight.

People with a normal weight tended to show shifts in genes tied to inflammation, while those who were overweight showed more changes involving fat metabolism and energy use.

Researchers say these effects may be driven by the flavonoids, natural plant compounds found in citrus fruits, berries, tea and cocoa. Flavonoids act as antioxidants and studies have suggested they may help protect the heart, researchers noted.

The study "reinforces the therapeutic potential of OJ by providing important and unprecedented insights into the molecular mechanisms behind the effects of chronic OJ consumption," researchers wrote.

Researchers also said that the findings "may influence molecular response to bioactive compounds in OJ and provide information for personalized recommendations on the consumption of flavonoid-rich foods."

Still, the researchers emphasized that this was a very small study and did not include a comparison drink, meaning it cannot show that orange juice alone caused these changes.

Larger studies will be needed to confirm the results and determine whether these molecular shifts lead to actual benefits.

New York-based registered dietitian Nicolette Pace, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News that "orange juice isn't an elixir — it's one deeply studied example."

She added that the study "opens the door to incredible possibilities for how individualized nutrition can truly work."

Pace said orange juice can fit into a healthy diet in small to moderate amounts and that "in normal amounts, the sugar content doesn’t cancel out the benefits."

The project was funded by the São Paulo Research Foundation, Brazil’s National Council for Scientific and Technological Development, the Food Research Center and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.