How to Find Optimism in Uncertain Times

When reading or listening to the news of all the turmoil happening in the world, it is easy to feel defeated, and hard to be optimistic. But Deepika Chopra, who holds a doctorate in clinical health psychology and is known as the “Optimism Doctor,” tells Today that there are simple tools that can lead you out of a dark tunnel of despair into the light.

“The first thing is to accept your feelings,” she tells Forbes. “Being joyful or positive all the time is not possible. We are made to experience the full range of emotions and in doing so, eventually increase happiness and joy. A lot of optimism has to do with resilience, and in order to increase resilience you need to work through the struggle.”

Chopra recommends taking “micro moments” during the day to breathe and diffuse feelings of negativity and anxiety. Here are some suggestions:

• Take a breather. One of the quickest and most effective ways to calm down and reset your nervous system is to practice the 4-7-8 breathing technique, a tried-and-true breathing exercise has its roots in ancient yoga practice but was first popularized in the Western world by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015.

It’s a simple technique called the “relaxing breath.” By inhaling through your nose to the count of 4, holding that breath for 7 counts, and then exhaling through your mouth to the count of 8, you activate the parasympathetic nervous system responsible for resting and digesting.

• Step outside. Take a breather by spending time in nature, says Chopra. “Hug a child,” she adds. These simple little moments help us stay grounded and ease anxiety. Research shows that spending at least two hours per week outdoors increases positive attitude and reduces cortisol levels.

• Be of service. Helping others actually helps ourselves, says the expert. Being of service gives us a sense of purpose and community. “There is no better way to lift spirits, feel a sense of purpose and shift mindset than to do something kind for someone else, even if it’s a small act of kindness,” Chopra tells Forbes.

• Limit exposure to the news and social media. Chopra says it is important for us to be aware of what is going on in the world, but we need to limit our exposure. Set boundaries for when and where you watch the news, and actively seek out inspiring stories that uplift rather than bring you down. “There is good news out there, and people are doing good things, so expose yourself to these stories,” she tells Today.

• Model your behavior for your kids. By showing them how you are working on yourself, you are showing them how to experience optimism. Remind children that emotions are not permanent, and that the bad feelings won’t last forever, nor will the good. “Stay away from phrases like ‘this will never get better’ or ‘I will never be happy,”’ she advises. Offer hope, but don’t sweep anxiety under a rug or try to hide it, says Chopra. “This only exacerbates the situation,” she says.