×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: opioids | reversal | drug | naloxone | over-the-counter | otc

FDA: Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug Likely Safe for OTC Use

naloxone overdose kit
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 02:43 PM EST

Opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone may be safe and effective for over-the-counter use in some forms, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for its use federally.

The FDA would still require data on individual products from manufacturers for them to be available over the counter at a federal level.

The drug regulator's preliminary assessment included up to 4 milligrams dose of naloxone nasal spray and up to 2 milligrams when given through an auto injector.

The agency said the assessment does not cover higher dose naloxone products and those supplied in other forms for which more data was needed.

Doctors can currently prescribe the potentially life-saving antidote when given early, if patients are taking high-dose opioids. It is also available in some states without a prescription or through community programs.

More than 16,000 people have died from overdoses involving prescription opioids in 2020, according to government data. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone may be safe and effective for over-the-counter use in some forms, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for its use federally. The FDA would still require data on individual products...
opioids, reversal, drug, naloxone, over-the-counter, otc
155
2022-43-15
Tuesday, 15 November 2022 02:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved