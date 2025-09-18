WATCH TV LIVE

OpenAI Launches Teen-Safe ChatGPT With Controls

Thursday, 18 September 2025 11:49 AM EDT

Teenagers chatting with ChatGPT will soon see a very different version of the tool — one built with stricter ways to keep them safe online, OpenAI announced.

The new safeguards come as regulators increase scrutiny of chatbots and their impact on young people’s mental health.

Under the change, anyone identified as under 18 will automatically be directed to a different version of ChatGPT designed with "age-appropriate" content rules, the company said in a statement.

The teen version blocks sexual content and can involve law enforcement in rare cases where a user is in acute distress.

"The way ChatGPT responds to a 15-year-old should look different than the way it responds to an adult," the company explained.

OpenAI also plans to roll out parental controls by the end of September. Parents will be able to link accounts, view chat history and even set blackout hours to limit use.

The announcement follows the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC)  investigation into the potential risks of AI chatbots for children and teens. 

In April, 16-year-old Adam Raine of California died by suicide; his family has sued OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT played a role in his death, CBS News reported.

While OpenAI says it is prioritizing safety, questions still remain about how the system will verify a user’s age. If the platform cannot confirm a user’s age, it will default to the teen version, the company said.

Other tech giants have announced similar steps. YouTube, for example, has introduced new age-estimation technology that factors in account history and viewing habits, CBS News said.

Parents remain concerned.

A Pew Research Center report released earlier this year found 44% of parents who worry about teen mental health believe social media has the biggest negative impact.

© HealthDay


