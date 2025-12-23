Holiday Kielbasa Recalled for Metal Shards

Olympia Provisions has recalled about 1,930 pounds of ready-to-eat holiday sausage.

The recalled meat is wrapped and vacuum-sealed in 16-ounce clear pouches and labeled “OLYMPIA PROVISIONS UNCURED HOLIDAY KIELBASA.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the Class I recall on Dec. 19 due to possible metal or other fragments in the meat.

Consuming the recalled kielbasa may pose serious health risks to consumers.

The ready-to-eat sausages were manufactured on Oct. 14, 2025, and carry a “BEST IF USED BY” date of 02/19/26 printed on the side of the label.

Packages have the establishment number — "EST. 39928" — inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The contamination came to light through after a consumer reached out to the Portland, Ore., company, which then notified FSIS. To date, there have been no confirmed reports of medical emergencies or injuries.

The recalled meat was distributed to retail shops in California, Oregon and Washington.

However, because the company sells its artisanal products through its website, the sausages were also shipped to online customers nationwide. This makes it crucial for anyone who purchased holiday meat through the internet to see whether it’s part of the recall.

Safety inspectors are particularly worried about the product's long shelf life. Because the kielbasa is fully cooked and vacuum-sealed, it can be stored for months.

Federal officials expressed concern that many consumers might have the product sitting in their refrigerators or freezers, unaware of the potential hazard.

If you find one of these packages in your home, discard the sausage immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Health officials urge anyone who believes they may have suffered an injury from consuming the meat to contact a health care provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Olympia Provisions’ owner, Michelle Cairo, at michelle@olympiaprovisions.com.