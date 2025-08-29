Living Near the Ocean Boosts Longevity

Heading to the beach this Labor Day may do more than lift your spirits — it could help you live longer.

A new study from The Ohio State University found that people who live within 30 miles of an ocean or gulf coast, on average, about a year longer than the U.S. average lifespan of 79 years.

By contrast, residents of urban areas near lakes and inland waterways had shorter lifespans, averaging 78 years. Researchers analyzed data from more than 66,000 census tracts across the country to reach their conclusions.

“We thought it was possible that any type of ‘blue space’ would offer some beneficial effects, and we were surprised to find such a significant and clear difference between those who live near coastal waters and those who live near inland waters,” said lead researcher Jianyong Wu. “We found a clear difference — in coastal areas, people are living longer.”

Experts note that ocean living offers mild temperatures, cleaner air, lower risk of drought, and more chances for outdoor activity. Cities, on the other hand, expose residents to higher pollution, poverty, limited recreational opportunities, and more dangerous heat waves — all factors linked to faster aging.

This is the first nationwide study to comprehensively examine how proximity to different types of water influences longevity. The findings suggest that not all “blue spaces” are equal when it comes to health.