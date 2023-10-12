Psychedelic Drugs May Help Control OCD

Researchers in France reveal that psychedelic drugs like LSD and psilocybin may be the answer to helping patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

According to Study Finds, scientists from the Paris Brain Institute found evidence that psychedelics may alleviate OCD symptoms in some people. A common disorder, OCD affects approximately two and half million Americans.

The chronic disorder is characterized by a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears (obsessions) that lead you to do repetitive behaviors (compulsions). Obsessions include fear of germs, losing or misplacing items, and harboring taboo thoughts on topics like religious, sex, and violence. OCD can make life miserable for sufferers who feel like they are not in control of their own minds.

Current treatment options include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), but experts say that 30 to 40% of patients do not respond to this treatment. Both the synthetic compound LSD and psilocybin, derived from hallucinogenic mushrooms, show promise in the treatment of OCD.

“In this context, an option proposed in clinical research in the 1970s is now resurfacing.” Anne Buot, a postdoctoral fellow in cognitive neuroscience and a researcher on the study, said in a news release. “But since these substances are banned in many countries, clinical studies are difficult to set up, and we don’t have robust data on their effectiveness yet.”

The researchers resorted to retrospective analysis of the experience of people who had taken these substances in the past. “We recruited 174 patients with OCD symptoms who had taken psychedelics either occasionally or regularly via an online questionnaire. We asked them about their mental health and the treatments they received — in addition to their socio-demographic characteristics,” said Buot. “Then they were tasked to report on the context in which they had taken these substances, the dosage, the nature of their psychedelic experience, and the perceived effects on symptoms.”

Participants reported the dissipation of obsessive thoughts, less need to engage in rituals, reduced anxiety and avoidance behavior, and greater acceptance of OCD. A full 30% reported that the positive effects lasted for more than three months. Scientists observed that the dose of LSD or psilocybin was positively related with the intensity of the psychedelic experience and its intensity, said the news release.

“Among other things, these substances act on certain serotonin receptors,” says Dr. Luc Mallet, a psychiatrist at the Paris Brain Institute. “Unfortunately, even in animals, we don’t have sufficient data to predict their effectiveness.”

The researchers warned that the results may be skewed because the participants may have already had a positive bias towards psychedelic substances and endured negative experiences with traditional therapy that made them more open and hopeful for good results from LSD and psilocybin.

“Understanding the extent to which the very nature of the psychedelic experience — strongly influenced by people’s history, culture and imagination — affects the therapeutic effect will be essential,” said Buot. “To do this, we will need complementary approaches, in ethnography and psychology, for example.”