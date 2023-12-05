×
Tags: obesity | drug | weight loss | eli lilly | zepbound

Eli Lilly's New Obesity Drug Now Available

Zepbound from Eli Lilly injection cartridge
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 08:14 AM EST

Eli Lilly's recently approved obesity drug Zepbound is now available in U.S. pharmacies and could be available to some insured customers at $550 per month or half of the list price, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The company is making the weight-loss drug accessible to adults through its commercial savings card program, where people who are commercially insured with coverage may be eligible to pay as low as $25 for a 1-month or 3-month prescription.

While, adults who are commercially insured without coverage may be eligible to pay as low as $550 for a 1-month prescription.

The drug was approved in November, paving the way for a powerful new rival to Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in addressing record obesity rates.

Lilly's drug tirzepatide has been available as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes since 2022 and had increasingly been used "off-label" for weight loss while the obesity approval was pending.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Health-News
149
Tuesday, 05 December 2023 08:14 AM
