Childhood Obesity Tied to Lower Adult Income

Childhood obesity could be robbing some kids of their chance at the American Dream.

Children who are obese are far less likely to climb the economic ladder as adults, compared to kids who have a normal weight, researchers recently reported in the Journal of Population Economics.

In essence, kids’ excess weight appears to cost them upward mobility, the study said.

“Childhood obesity isn’t just a health crisis,” said researcher Yanhong Jin, a professor at the Rutgers University School of Environmental and Biological Sciences in New Brunswick, New Jersey. “It is an economic mobility crisis.”

For the new study, researchers analyzed data from a nationwide research project that has followed thousands of Americans from their teen years into adulthood for more than two decades.

The study includes more than 20,000 people who were in grades 7 through 12 during the 1994-1995 school year, who have been followed in regular waves of data collection ever since.

Researchers compared how well these participants were doing financially to their childhood weight, considering genetic factors for obesity.

Results showed that adults who were obese as children ended up much lower on the national income ladder.

“If children are obese compared with normal weight children, assuming everything else is the same, their income ranking is about 20 percentile points lower relative to their parents,” Jin said in a news release.

Adults who were obese as children were also less likely to live in areas with higher average incomes and low poverty rates, researchers found.

“If you are obese in childhood, for whatever the reason, you have a penalty in your adult economic status,” Jin said.

Several factors might explain this phenomenon, researchers said.

Children with obesity tend to have less education and suffer from persistent health problems that extend into adulthood, researchers found.

For example, they are more likely to face physical challenges on the job, suffer from sleep apnea and have higher levels of stress.

They also face disadvantages when it comes to their careers, including job discrimination and a lack of job options, the study found.

The economic penalty associated with childhood obesity was larger for girls than boys, and stronger among children from low-income families and those who grew up in the South and Midwest.

These results highlight the importance of tackling childhood obesity, researchers said.

“Interventions that reduce childhood obesity can deliver benefits well beyond lowering medical spending,” senior researcher Man Zhang, an associate professor at Renmin University in China, said in a news release. “They can support higher educational attainment, improve job prospects and increase upward economic mobility for the next generation.”