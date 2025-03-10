Admin: Shorten ACA Enrollment Period, End 'Dreamer' Coverage

The Trump administration is proposing shortening the open enrollment period for Obamacare by a month, saying it would "reduce consumer confusion," The Hill reported.

According to the proposal announced Monday, open enrollment would run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, as opposed to Jan. 15.

"This proposal aims to reduce consumer confusion, streamline the enrollment process, align more closely with open enrollment dates for many employer-based health plans, encourage continuous coverage, and reduce the risk of adverse selection from consumers who otherwise may wait to enroll until they need health care services," a fact sheet from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services read.

The CMS also proposed on Monday ending coverage for immigrants who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children, commonly referred to as "Dreamers."

This proposal seeks to overturn a rule established during the Biden administration, which allows an estimated 147,000 immigrants to enroll in coverage. However, a federal judge has blocked this rule from being enforced in 19 states. The matter is currently in litigation.

The CMS also proposed that "sex-trait modification" may not be covered as an "essential health benefit" beginning in plan year 2026. It would, however, "not prohibit health plans from voluntarily covering sex-trait modification services."