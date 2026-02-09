Eat This Food for Two Days to Lower Cholesterol

Eating oatmeal for just two days may deliver lasting health benefits, including lower LDL “bad” cholesterol, improved blood pressure, and modest weight loss. In one small study, LDL levels dropped by an average of 10%, and participants lost nearly five pounds.

These benefits were still evident six weeks later, according to the study published in Nature Communications. In the study, 17 participants consumed 10.5 ounces of oatmeal per day for two days. The oatmeal was prepared with water and topped only with fruits or vegetables — no other foods were allowed during the two-day period.

Researchers from the University of Bonn in Germany compared this short-term intervention with a longer, six-week oat-based dietary plan and found that the two-day approach was actually more effective.

All participants had metabolic syndrome, a condition that affects about one-third of adults and is marked by excess weight, high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol levels. Globally, nearly one-third of the population is estimated to have metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and Type 2 diabetes. It is also associated with higher LDL cholesterol, elevated blood pressure, and excess abdominal fat — all of which raise the likelihood of cardiovascular complications. Researchers suggest that early dietary interventions, such as short-term oatmeal consumption, may help reduce these risks.

Oatmeal is rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and anti-inflammatory compounds called polyphenols. The study found that the two-day oatmeal diet triggered the release of beneficial compounds, particularly ferulic acid, which is known to help lower cholesterol. The researchers concluded that this could be a simple, low-cost strategy for managing metabolic syndrome.

Another recent study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that beta-glucan — a type of fiber found in oats — acts on a biological pathway similar to that targeted by popular weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic.

When choosing oatmeal, steel-cut oats and old-fashioned rolled oats are considered the healthiest options. These minimally processed varieties retain more fiber and nutrients and have a lower glycemic index than instant oats. Steel-cut oats, made by roughly chopping oat groats, digest more slowly and help stabilize blood sugar. For the greatest health benefits, experts recommend preparing oatmeal with water or low-fat milk and topping it with fruits or vegetables — while avoiding added sugars and artificial ingredients.