Oral Diabetes Drug Cuts Heart Risks by 14 Percent

Novo Nordisk said on Monday an oral version of its drug semaglutide, helped significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in patients in a late-stage study.

The drug, Rybelsus, helped reduce the risk of these events, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack and stroke, by 14% compared to placebo, meeting the main goal of the trial.

The study tested the drug as an adjunct to standard of care in 9,650 patients with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease and/or chronic kidney disease, the company said.

Novo expects to file for a label expansion for Rybelsus in the United States and the European Union around the turn of the year.

The drugmaker said detailed results from the study will be presented at a scientific conference next year.