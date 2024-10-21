WATCH TV LIVE

Oral Diabetes Drug Cuts Heart Risks by 14 Percent

Rybelsus oral diabetes drug
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 21 October 2024 08:06 AM EDT

Novo Nordisk said on Monday an oral version of its drug semaglutide, helped significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in patients in a late-stage study.

The drug, Rybelsus, helped reduce the risk of these events, including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack and stroke, by 14% compared to placebo, meeting the main goal of the trial.

The study tested the drug as an adjunct to standard of care in 9,650 patients with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease and/or chronic kidney disease, the company said.

Novo expects to file for a label expansion for Rybelsus in the United States and the European Union around the turn of the year.

The drugmaker said detailed results from the study will be presented at a scientific conference next year.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


