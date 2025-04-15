WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: novo nordisk | ozempic | counterfeit

Novo Nordisk Warns About Counterfeit Ozempic

Person holding tablet with Novo Nordisk on screen
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 08:28 AM EDT

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Monday several hundred counterfeit units of its diabetes drug Ozempic were being distributed outside its authorized supply chain in the United States.

The country's health regulator seized the counterfeit injections on April 9 and is investigating them.

Surging demand for Novo's Ozempic, chemically known as semaglutide, has given rise to concerns about unregulated, compounded and counterfeit medicines. Its weight-loss drug Wegovy also has the same active ingredient.

As the investigation continues, further analyzes, including extensive visual examination and chemical testing of the seized, counterfeit product is underway. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Novo Nordisk do not yet have information about the drugs' identity, quality, or safety, the regulator said on its website.

Novo has advised retail pharmacies to purchase authentic Ozempic injections from authorized distributors and urged patients to check their product for any signs of counterfeiting before using. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Monday several hundred counterfeit units of its diabetes drug Ozempic were being distributed outside its authorized supply chain in the United States. The country's health regulator seized the counterfeit injections on April 9 and is...
novo nordisk, ozempic, counterfeit
147
2025-28-15
Tuesday, 15 April 2025 08:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved