WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nosebleeds | symptoms | blood vessels | epistaxis

When to Worry About a Nosebleed

man with nosebleed
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 25 August 2025 04:21 PM EDT

Everyone gets a nosebleed at some point, and most stop within minutes. But in rare cases, they can signal a serious health emergency.

What Causes Nosebleeds

A nosebleed, or epistaxis, happens when the tiny blood vessels inside your nose rupture. Common triggers include:

  • Dry air or allergies
  • Nose picking (especially in children)
  • Colds or sinus infections
  • Forceful blowing
  • Overuse of nasal sprays

Less common — but more dangerous — causes include very high blood pressure, blood-thinning medications, clotting disorders, intranasal drug use (such as cocaine), or even nasal tumors.

Two Types of Nosebleeds

  • Anterior (front of the nose): Most common and usually harmless.
  • Posterior (deeper in the nasal cavity): Less common, often more serious, and harder to stop.

How to Stop a Nosebleed

  • Sit upright and lean forward.
  • Pinch the soft part of the nose (just above the nostrils) firmly for 10–15 minutes without letting go.
  • Apply a cold compress to the bridge of the nose.
  • Use a decongestant spray before applying pressure, if available.
     
  • Never tilt your head back — this can cause blood to flow into the throat and lead to choking.

When to Call 911 or See a Doctor

Seek immediate care if a nosebleed:

  • Lasts longer than 15–20 minutes or keeps coming back.
  • Produces a large amount of bright red blood.
  • Results from facial trauma or a possible fracture.
  • Causes choking or difficulty breathing.
  • Occurs while on blood thinners or with uncontrolled high blood pressure.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Everyone gets a nosebleed at some point, and most stop within minutes. But in rare cases, they can signal a serious health emergency. A nosebleed, or epistaxis, happens when the tiny blood vessels inside your nose rupture. Common triggers include: Dry...
nosebleeds, symptoms, blood vessels, epistaxis
237
2025-21-25
Monday, 25 August 2025 04:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved