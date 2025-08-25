When to Worry About a Nosebleed

Everyone gets a nosebleed at some point, and most stop within minutes. But in rare cases, they can signal a serious health emergency.
What Causes Nosebleeds
A nosebleed, or epistaxis, happens when the tiny blood vessels inside your nose rupture. Common triggers include:
- Dry air or allergies
- Nose picking (especially in children)
- Colds or sinus infections
- Forceful blowing
- Overuse of nasal sprays
Less common — but more dangerous — causes include very high blood pressure, blood-thinning medications, clotting disorders, intranasal drug use (such as cocaine), or even nasal tumors.
Two Types of Nosebleeds
- Anterior (front of the nose): Most common and usually harmless.
- Posterior (deeper in the nasal cavity): Less common, often more serious, and harder to stop.
How to Stop a Nosebleed
- Sit upright and lean forward.
- Pinch the soft part of the nose (just above the nostrils) firmly for 10–15 minutes without letting go.
- Apply a cold compress to the bridge of the nose.
- Use a decongestant spray before applying pressure, if available.
- Never tilt your head back — this can cause blood to flow into the throat and lead to choking.
When to Call 911 or See a Doctor
Seek immediate care if a nosebleed:
- Lasts longer than 15–20 minutes or keeps coming back.
- Produces a large amount of bright red blood.
- Results from facial trauma or a possible fracture.
- Causes choking or difficulty breathing.
- Occurs while on blood thinners or with uncontrolled high blood pressure.
Lynn C. Allison ✉
Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.
