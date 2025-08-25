When to Worry About a Nosebleed

Everyone gets a nosebleed at some point, and most stop within minutes. But in rare cases, they can signal a serious health emergency.

What Causes Nosebleeds

A nosebleed, or epistaxis, happens when the tiny blood vessels inside your nose rupture. Common triggers include:

Dry air or allergies

Nose picking (especially in children)

Colds or sinus infections

Forceful blowing

Overuse of nasal sprays

Less common — but more dangerous — causes include very high blood pressure, blood-thinning medications, clotting disorders, intranasal drug use (such as cocaine), or even nasal tumors.

Two Types of Nosebleeds

Anterior (front of the nose): Most common and usually harmless.

Posterior (deeper in the nasal cavity): Less common, often more serious, and harder to stop.

How to Stop a Nosebleed

Sit upright and lean forward.

Pinch the soft part of the nose (just above the nostrils) firmly for 10–15 minutes without letting go.

Apply a cold compress to the bridge of the nose.

Use a decongestant spray before applying pressure, if available.



Never tilt your head back — this can cause blood to flow into the throat and lead to choking.

When to Call 911 or See a Doctor

Seek immediate care if a nosebleed:

Lasts longer than 15–20 minutes or keeps coming back.

Produces a large amount of bright red blood.

Results from facial trauma or a possible fracture.

Causes choking or difficulty breathing.

Occurs while on blood thinners or with uncontrolled high blood pressure.