Norovirus Cases Surging Across US

The dreaded stomach bug season is here and spreading fast. The numbers of norovirus cases are rising steadily in the U.S., mirroring the outbreaks noted in the U.K. According to reports, norovirus cases are 66% higher than the average at this time of the year in England with the biggest rise in confirmed cases seen in people aged 65 and older.

Norovirus is thought to be the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis around the world. It spreads easily from person to person and through contaminated food and drink and can make you miserable for days. On average, noroviruses cause 19 to 21 million cases of acute gastroenteritis in the U.S. each year and sends more than 450,000 people to the emergency room, says WebMD

An uptick of cases has recently begun to appear in U.S. with 17% of norovirus tests coming back positive, which is more than at any point last season, says Vox. Norovirus is characterized as intense but usually brief episodes of vomiting and diarrhea, but may also include fever, chills, and body aches. To prevent illness, experts highly recommend washing your hands thoroughly and wearing a mask in public restrooms.

While the illness spreads when traces of a sick person’s feces or vomit contaminate our food, or surfaces that we touch and ends up in our mouths, it can also be transmitted though aerosols in the air. So, if a person poops or vomits in a restroom, traces of the virus can linger in the air. The pandemic left us more vulnerable to illness, experts explain. During the pandemic, people were more careful about hand hygiene and social gatherings. With these safeguards largely removed, we are more susceptible to norovirus infections, so authorities say the numbers will rise this spring.

While the Centers for Disease Control does track cases of norovirus in 14 states and the numbers so far aren’t out of control, Lee-Ann Jaykus, a microbiologist at North Carolina State University says that the CDC numbers are a significant underestimate of community norovirus spread since cases are not always reported.

But if the trends across the Atlantic are any indication, and historically they have been with other infectious diseases, Americans can expect to see norovirus rebound to pre-pandemic levels this spring, says Vox.

The same measures used to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 can be implemented to avoid norovirus infections.

“Anything to do with hand hygiene or surface disinfection” would greatly reduce the spread of the pathogen, said Jaykus, adding that exercising caution in social gatherings is also important. Since norovirus is frequently spread in restaurants, it is crucial that workers stay home when they are sick. Jaykus points out that the labor market for restaurants is tight, and workers may feel pressured to go to work even if they are ill. She adds that these workers are often unpaid for sick days.

With children back in school, norovirus is almost inevitably going to rise, says Jaykus. Children don’t wash their hands regularly or as thoroughly as adults do, she stated. “Literally, if you have a little kid and he or she brings norovirus home, everybody’s going to get sick,” she said.

If you do become ill, stay hydrated and when your appetite returns, start eating bland foods like bananas and dry toast. According to WebMD, give children an oral rehydration solution such as Pedialyte to replace lost fluids and electrolytes. Avoid sugary drinks, which can make diarrhea worse, as well as alcohol and caffeinated beverages which can dehydrate you further.

If you develop norovirus, don’t prepare food for at least two to three days after you feel better, as it’s possible to shed the virus for up to eight weeks. Call your doctor if your symptoms last more than three days and watch for symptoms of dehydration.