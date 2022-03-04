Americans Are More Sensitive to Noise Since the Pandemic Began

More than half of Americans say they are more sensitive to noise since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. In a recent poll conducted prior to World Hearing Day on March 3, 43% of 2,003 adults surveyed said they have become more sensitive to loud music. And 42% said they are now more sensitive to loud conversations.

According to Study Finds, 54% said that the noise gave them headaches, with the average respondent experiencing six headaches weekly. The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Loop Earplugs. While almost one-third said they enjoy listening to music while working, more than half —54% — said they often do not like the music played by other household members. That’s why 31% of those surveyed said they’d like to turn down the volume when someone is listening to unagreeable tunes that distract them.

The most annoying sounds, according to the survey, were loud phone conversations (29%) and loud chewing (29%). Respondents said they spend an average of four hours a week wearing headphones while not listening to music.

“It’s clear that Americans are struggling with the distraction of loud noises in everyday life. Six out of 10 respondents said they wish they could wear ear plugs to help take the edge off, but still hear important things happening around them,” said Maarten Bodewes, co-founder of Loop Earplugs. “Using earplugs that are specifically designed to reduce background noise is a great way to stay focused without being cut off from what’s going on around you.”

Dr. Sharon Sandridge, an audiologist with the Cleveland Clinic, explained how the pandemic caused hypersensitivity to sound. As people emerged from social isolation, they became more sensitive to sounds that hadn’t been hearing regularly. For many individuals, especially for those who live alone or without small children, being quarantined was a quiet experience — no noisy restaurants, no crowded bars, no bustling office, just the relative sounds of silence at home.

Sandridge said people’s brains adjusted to the quiet, and as we emerged from lockdown, it was difficult readjusting to the sounds of everyday life.

The OnePoll survey also revealed that 76% report a strong sense of hearing, and 77% said they take good care of their ears. But one in three reported recently experiencing ringing in their ears and 28% said they had trouble hearing high-pitched sounds, according to Study Finds. Another third said they have become hypersensitive to specific sounds.

Six out of 10 people said they would wear earplugs to help with this increased noise sensitivity but think people will judge them if the earplugs are noticeable. But seven of 10 individuals said they use earplugs to help them fall asleep at night and 49% said they use them once a day.

Dimitri O, a Belgian businessman and co-founder of Loop Earplugs, developed the unique devices to help reduce sensory overload after he and his partner Bodewes both personally experienced hearing loss from attending concerts and other live events. The earplugs offer both noise-cancelling and noise-reducing options. He says that the poll reveals the need help with unwanted noise as we adjust to a post-pandemic era.

“The data speaks to the need to empower people to live their life to the fullest by taking control over how they hear life,” he said. “You can do this by being aware of noises that trigger you or by paying attention to damaging noise levels and by actively taking steps to reduce noise whenever needed, without the fear of being judged or stigmatized.”