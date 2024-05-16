WATCH TV LIVE

Former NIH Head: COVID Lab Leak Not Conspiracy Theory

Thursday, 16 May 2024 05:14 PM EDT

Francis Collins, the top public health official during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier this year said the lab leak hypothesis was not a conspiracy theory, according to a transcript of his testimony released Thursday by House Republicans, reported the Washington Examiner.

Collins in January of this year was called before the House Select Subcommittee to explain his role in the scientific inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers asked him whether the coronavirus could have resulted from "a laboratory or research-related accident, a researcher doing something in the lab, getting infected with the virus, and then sparking the pandemic."

When asked if this scenario was a conspiracy theory, Collins responded "not at this point."

Collins also responded "yes" when asked by Republicans if "the origin of COVID-19" is "unsettled science."

Collins told the committee that it was in the Chinese government's best interest "for this to be unresolved."

"If it was a lab leak, they're responsible," said Collins. "If it was a natural origin in a wet market that was selling wild animals that they were not supposed to be doing, they're responsible. So they love it that this hasn't gotten resolved," he said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray last year said the bureau believes COVID-19 most likely originated in a Chinese government-controlled lab.

Thursday, 16 May 2024 05:14 PM
