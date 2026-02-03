N.M. Issues Raw Milk Warning After Newborn's Listeria Death

A newborn in New Mexico died after contracting a listeria infection, prompting state health officials to warn residents, especially pregnant women, to avoid raw milk and other unpasteurized dairy products.

The New Mexico Department of Health said in a news release that investigators believed the infant was infected after the mother consumed unpasteurized milk during pregnancy, though officials said the exact source of the infection could not be definitively determined.

The department did not release the child's name or additional details about the family.

Listeria can cause severe illness, and pregnancy-related infections are a particular concern because the bacteria can pass from a pregnant woman to the fetus or newborn, sometimes with devastating consequences.

The Food and Drug Administration has long warned that pregnant women "run a serious risk" from listeria, which "can cause miscarriage, or illness, or death of the newborn baby," adding that consuming raw milk or foods made with raw milk "can harm your baby even if you don't feel sick."

Health experts say the risk is largely preventable by choosing pasteurized products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted, "Pasteurized milk offers the same nutritional benefits without the risks of raw milk consumption."

The CDC added, "Since the early 1900s, pasteurization has greatly reduced milk-borne illnesses."

New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte emphasized the state's dairy safety standards while urging consumers to choose pasteurized products.

"Consumers, particularly those at higher risk, are encouraged to choose pasteurized dairy products to reduce the risk of serious foodborne illness," Witte said in a statement.

The warning in New Mexico comes as interest in raw milk has grown nationally, helped in part by online wellness influencers who claim it is more natural or nutritious.

Federal public health agencies have repeatedly disputed those claims, saying good farm practices cannot guarantee raw milk is free of harmful germs.

The CDC said listeria is "the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States," estimating that each year about 1,250 people are infected and 172 die.

Recent outbreaks have underscored the risks.

In Florida, health officials reported in August 2025 that 21 people, including six children, were sickened after consuming raw milk from a single farm.

Seven people were hospitalized, according to Florida's health department.

The Florida advisory warned, "Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases."

New Mexico health officials urged residents to avoid raw dairy products and to seek medical care if they develop symptoms that can include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal illness.

Listeria infections can range from mild to life-threatening, and those who are pregnant, older, or immunocompromised face the highest risk of severe disease.