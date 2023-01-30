A Neti Pot Could Help Relieve Your Clogged Sinuses

If you suffer from sinus congestion, especially during the winter months, you could get relief from an age-old treatment that irrigates the nostrils. A neti pot is typically a plastic, ceramic, or porcelain container that is used to flow a saltwater solution through the nostrils, removing allergens and mucus.

According to Consumer Reports, neti pots have been used for thousands of years as part of Ayurveda, a traditional health system with roots in India. Nasal rinsing became more common in the West in the 19th century but became really popular when Dr. Memet Oz talked about the benefits of “the nose bidet” on The Oprah Winfrey Show. There was a 12,325% surge in Yahoo searches the day of the show and sales of neti pots soared.

Nasal rinses have been shown to be helpful in improving symptoms in patients with upper respiratory infections and chronic sinusitis, says Dr. Samuel Helman, an otolaryngologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. “I recommend it for many of my patients that I treat for certain nasal conditions, such as chronic sinusitis.”

Experts say that many conditions that cause irritants and mucus to build up in your nose will benefit from saltwater rinsing with a neti pot or similar device. These include allergies, non-allergic irritation of the nose, colds, sinus inflammation and infections.

You can purchase a basic model for $10.00, or splurge on a deluxe neti pot like the Navage model with powered suction that sells for $100 or more. Side effects are typically minor and temporary, says Consumer Reports, and you can use a neti pot frequently.

“I have some patients using it twice a day,” says Helman. But bear in mind that using a neti pot is a treatment, not a cure. Helman warns that if you think an allergy or infection is causing the problem, it’s best to see your primary care physician or an ear, nose, and throat specialist to see if there is a more targeted treatment for your condition.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that while neti pots do not pose a health threat on their own, if used improperly, they can cause a serious infection. According to Medical News Today, the danger in using neti pots lies primarily in the use of tap water to rinse the sinuses. Tap water generally contains small amounts of bacteria, protozoa, and other types of microorganisms. These microorganisms are fine to swallow because stomach acid kills them, but they should not go into nasal passages.

According to the FDA, always use sterilized water in a neti pot. This can be distilled or sterile water purchased in a store. It can also be water that has been boiled for at least one minute and then cooled. You can also use water that has been filtered through an NSF 53 or NSF 58 filter or another filter that is “absolute pore size of 1 micron or smaller.”

Then, carefully follow the steps outlined in this informational video to use your neti pot safety and effectively.