Nerve Stimulation Halts Depression in 1 in 5 Patients

Treatment-resistant depression might be eased using an implant that sends electrical pulses to one of the body’s major nerve clusters, a new study says.

The implant, placed under the skin in the chest, sends carefully calibrated electrical pulses to the left vagus nerve — a major conduit between the brain and internal organs.

More than 20% of all patients treated with the implant had essentially no symptoms of depression after two years, researchers reported Jan. 13 in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology.

“We were shocked that 1 in 5 patients was effectively without depressive symptoms at the end of two years,” said lead researcher Dr. Charles Conway, director of the Treatment Resistant Mood Disorders Center at Washington University in St. Louis.

“Seeing results like that for this complicated illness makes me optimistic about the future of this treatment,” he said in a news release.

“These results are highly atypical, as most studies of markedly treatment-resistant depression have very poor sustainability of benefit, certainly not at two years," Conway added. “We’re seeing people getting better and staying better.”

For the new study, researchers recruited nearly 500 depression patients at 84 sites across the United States.

The patients all had moderate-to-severe major depression that had not responded to treatment from four or more different antidepressant drugs. Three-quarters were so ill they were unable to work, researchers said.

All of the patients were given the implant, called the VNS Therapy System. The device is manufactured by U.K.-based LivaNova USA Inc., which funded the clinical trial.

However, only half of the devices were turned on during the first year of the trial, to allow researchers to make meaningful comparisons between those with and without vagal nerve stimulation.

Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) of 214 depression patients treated with the implant from the start had a meaningful response within a year, the study found. A meaningful response was defined as at least a 30% reduction in depression symptoms.

Of those, more than 80% had maintained or increased benefits after two years across all measures of depression, quality of life and daily function, researchers found.

Even a 30% improvement can be life-changing for someone whose severe depression has rendered them “paralyzed by life,” Conway said.

Among patients who had a substantial response by one year — defined as 50% or greater symptom reduction — more than 9 out of 10 (92%) were still doing better after two years.

Vagus nerve stimulation had previously shown promise in fighting depression, researchers said in background notes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved vagus nerve stimulation to treat epilepsy and depression, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Researchers said the aim of this study is that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will use it to determine future coverage of the therapy. It is currently too expensive for most to afford, they said.

If CMS covers the implant, many private insurers would likely follow suit, researchers said.

“We believe the sample in this trial represents the sickest treatment-resistant depressed patient sample ever studied in a clinical trial,” Conway said.

“There is a dire need to find effective treatments for these patients, who often have no other options,” he added. “With this kind of chronic, disabling illness, even a partial response to treatment is life-altering, and with vagus nerve stimulation we’re seeing that benefit is lasting.”