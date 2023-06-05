×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nash | nonalcoholic steatohepatitis | fatty liver | disease | exfruxifermin | reduce | fat

Experimental Drug Reduced Liver Fat by 65 Percent

Physician holding sign that says "NAFLD, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease"
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 05 June 2023 08:05 AM EDT

Akero Therapeutics Inc said on Monday its experimental therapy reduced liver fat by 65% in a mid-stage study of patients with a type of fatty liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The drug, efruxifermin, also met secondary goals as 88% of patients' absolute liver fat level normalized to 5 percent or less, compared to 10% treated with a type of diabetes drug alone, Akero said in a statement.

Data from the study showed the drug was safe and well-tolerated amongst patients, with most frequent adverse events related to use include diarrhea, nausea, and increased appetite.

Drug developer plans to commence two late-stage studies of the therapy later this year.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Akero Therapeutics Inc said on Monday its experimental therapy reduced liver fat by 65% in a mid-stage study of patients with a type of fatty liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The drug, efruxifermin, also met secondary goals as 88% of patients'...
nash, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, fatty liver, disease, exfruxifermin, reduce, fat
109
2023-05-05
Monday, 05 June 2023 08:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved