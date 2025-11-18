Recover Faster From Common Cold Without Drugs

Everyone is at risk for the common cold. Cases tend to peak during the fall and winter months, largely because people spend more time indoors in close contact. Cold, dry weather also dries out the nasal passages, making them more vulnerable to infection.

The average adult catches two to four colds a year, each lasting about nine days. But according to Dr. Mary J. Scourboutakos, research shows that nasal irrigation can help fight the common cold in both adults and children.

Nasal irrigation involves flushing the nasal passages with a saline solution to clear mucus, allergens, and irritants. This simple technique can ease congestion, support sinus health, and reduce symptoms of colds and allergies.

Nasal saline irrigation can shorten the length of a cold, reduce viral transmission to others, lower the need for antibiotics, and potentially reduce the risk of hospitalization. It is an inexpensive and easy way to protect your health during cold season.

Scourboutakos, a family physician, says nasal irrigation may also help manage allergies, postnasal drip, and sinus infections. A neti pot or a pump-action spray bottle can be used to rinse the nasal passages.

How Nasal Irrigation Works

Nasal irrigation flushes out the nasal passages, removing viruses, allergens, and other irritants. It also helps restore the natural function of the tiny cilia inside the nose, which move viruses and debris out of the body.

Studies show that when nasal irrigation is started at the first sign of infection and performed six times daily, the duration of illness can be shortened by two days. Some research indicates the reduction could be as much as four days. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients who had their nasal passages irrigated every four hours over a 16-hour period experienced an 8.9% decrease in viral load, reducing the risk of transmission.

Patients with allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, were able to reduce their medication use by 62% by practicing nasal irrigation. Scourboutakos adds that it is also effective for chronic congestion, postnasal drip, and recurrent sinus infections.

Important guidelines to follow:

• Use distilled water or tap water that has been boiled for five minutes to eliminate harmful microbes.

• Use non-iodized salt or seawater. Natural seawater contains minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and calcium that may offer added benefits.

• Begin irrigation at the first sign of infection and repeat throughout the day for the duration of the illness. Gargling with salt water can provide additional relief.