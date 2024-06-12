FDA: Mushroom Bars, Cones, Gummies Causing Illness

The number of people severely sickened after consuming mushroom edibles sold as Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bars, Cones or Gummies has risen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

As of Monday, "a total of 12 illnesses have been reported from eight states," the FDA noted in an updated advisory. "All 12 people have reported seeking medical care; 10 have been hospitalized." No deaths have been reported.

Symptoms have included "seizures, central nervous system depression [loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness], agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea and vomiting," the agency added.

The Diamond Shruumz-brand mushroom edible products are being marketed online and at smoke/vape shops, legal CBD/THC shops and other retail outlets nationwide. The FDA is asking retailers to stop selling the products.

The edibles pose a special danger to kids, the agency added.

"This product may appeal to children and teenagers as it is marketed as a candy," the FDA noted. "Parents and caregivers should consider discussing the information in this advisory with their children and take extra care to avoid this product being consumed by younger people."

Anyone who does become ill after consuming Diamond Shruumz-brand products should call the Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222 and let them know the product was consumed.