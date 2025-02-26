Eating Fish May Slow MS Progression

A diet rich in fish might slow the progression of multiple sclerosis in some patients, a new study says.

The nutrients found in fish can quell inflammation and protect brain cells, and this might be of particular benefit for MS patients, researchers reported in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

MS patients who ate larger amounts of lean or oily fish had a 34% lower risk of their symptoms growing worse, researchers found.

They also had about a 45% lower risk of scoring worse on a scale that measures MS disability, the results show.

“The results underscore the potential role of diet, particularly fish consumption, as a modifiable factor that could complement existing therapeutic strategies for MS,” concluded a team led by Anna Karin Hedström, a senior research specialist with the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

MS occurs when a person’s immune system attacks myelin, the protective sheath that coats nerve fibers. The damage to nerve cells causes the brain to shrink as well as symptoms like muscle weakness, stiffness, spasms, vision problems, thinking declines and pain.

For the study, researchers analyzed data for more than 2,700 Swedish MS patients who participated in a nationwide study between April 2005 and June 2015.

Upon entering the study, participants reported on many of their lifestyle habits, including their consumption of fish.

Results showed that people who ate more fish had a lower risk of their MS disability and symptoms growing worse, compared to those who ate the least.

Likewise, people who increased their fish intake following diagnosis benefitted from it.

Compared to folks who ate little fish, MS patients who bumped up fish in their diet had a 20% to 59% lower risk of disability worsening within five years after diagnosis, depending on how much more they ate.

These results held true even after accounting for other risk factors like physical activity, weight, smoking, alcohol intake and sun exposure.

Omega-3 fatty acids found in oily fish are known to have brain benefits, but “the beneficial effects observed from lean fish consumption suggest that other factors may also play a significant role,” researchers said.

Taurine, an amino acid found in abundance in fish and seafood, could be one reason why MS patients might benefit.

“Taurine is the most abundant free amino acid in the brain,” and a dietary supply of the amino acid is required to meet the body’s needs, researchers noted.

“Taurine has diverse cellular functions, including cytoprotective actions through antioxidative and anti-inflammatory effects, making it a potential therapeutic agent for neurological disorders,” researchers added.