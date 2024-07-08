WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mounjaro | ozempic | weight | loss | diabetes | obesity

Mounjaro Bests Ozempic for Weight Loss

Mounjaro Bests Ozempic for Weight Loss
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 08 July 2024 03:32 PM EDT

Mounjaro outperforms Ozempic in helping people lose weight, a new study shows.

People taking tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) dropped significantly more pounds than those taking semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy), researchers reported July 8 in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

“Individuals with overweight or obesity treated with tirzepatide were significantly more likely to achieve clinically meaningful weight loss and larger reductions in body weight compared with those treated with semaglutide,” concluded the research team led by Dr. Nicholas Stucky, vice president of research with Truveta Inc., a medical research collective.

For the study, researchers tracked more than 18,000 overweight and obese people who were prescribed either drug to help control their type 2 diabetes between May 2022 and September 2023.

Both drugs initially were developed as type 2 diabetes medications, but were later approved for use in weight loss.

Results show that both drugs are effective in promoting some weight loss. Nearly 82% of patients taking Mounjaro lost 5% or more of their body weight, compared to nearly 67% of those taking Ozempic, researchers found.

However, Mounjaro users were more likely to achieve greater weight gain. About 42% of Mounjaro patients lost 15% or more of their body weight, compared to about 18% of those taking Ozempic.

Overall, patients on Mounjaro were 76% more likely than those on Ozempic to lose 5% or more of their body weight; 2.5 times more likely to lose 10% or more of their body weight; and 3.2 times more likely to lose 15% or more of their body weight, results show.

Mounjaro patients also experienced larger reductions in body weight throughout their first year on the drug, researchers added.

After three months, Mounjaro patients had lost about 6% of their body weight compared to under 4% for Ozempic patients. The difference was 10% versus 6% at six months, and 15% to 8% at one year.

Both drugs work by mimicking the effects of the gut hormone GLP-1, which plays a role in maintaining stable blood sugar levels. This action also slows digestion and increases satiety.

However, Mounjaro also stimulates a second gut hormone called GIP, which might explain the boosted effects found in this study.

More information

Rush University has more about weight-loss drugs.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Mounjaro outperforms Ozempic in helping people lose weight, a new study shows.
mounjaro, ozempic, weight, loss, diabetes, obesity
369
2024-32-08
Monday, 08 July 2024 03:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved