FDA Approves New Motion Sickness Drug

Wednesday, 31 December 2025 04:21 PM EST

Vanda Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its drug for the prevention of motion-induced vomiting was approved ‍by the U.S. ‍health regulator, becoming the first treatment for the condition ⁠to receive the nod in more than 40 years.

The drug, ​Nereus, being tested to prevent motion-induced vomiting, a response triggered by mixed ‍signals between the eyes, inner ear and ⁠body sensors, during activities such as boating, driving or flying.

It works by blocking a brain receptor ⁠linked to ​nausea and vomiting.

The ⁠U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval ‍was based on two late-stage studies with a ‌total of 681 patients, in which the drug had significantly ⁠reduced ​vomiting.

Vanda expects ‍to launch the drug in the coming months. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

