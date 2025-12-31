FDA Approves New Motion Sickness Drug

Vanda Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its drug for the prevention of motion-induced vomiting was approved by the U.S. health regulator, becoming the first treatment for the condition to receive the nod in more than 40 years.
The drug, Nereus, being tested to prevent motion-induced vomiting, a response triggered by mixed signals between the eyes, inner ear and body sensors, during activities such as boating, driving or flying.
It works by blocking a brain receptor linked to nausea and vomiting.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval was based on two late-stage studies with a total of 681 patients, in which the drug had significantly reduced vomiting.
Vanda expects to launch the drug in the coming months.
