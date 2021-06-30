Bug Bites are Bothersome and Dangerous: How to Protect Yourself

Summer heralds in longer days, warmer nights and spending more time in the great outdoors. Unfortunately, the season also brings mosquitoes, ticks and other disease-carrying bugs. Bites are not only a nuisance, insect-borne diseases, such as West Nile disease, Lyme disease and the Zika virus can cause serious illness.

According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), Eastern Equine Encephalitis which is spread by infected mosquitoes is rare but can be extremely serious. This illness can cause a brain infection and has a 30% mortality rate. Survivors often suffer ongoing neurological problems.

That is why it is important to choose the right insect repellent that offers the best protection against bug bites. EWG recommends repellents that contain picaridin, DEET or IR3535.

These ingredients have low safety concerns and are highly effective at preventing bites from a variety of ticks and insects. According to WebMD, DEET is safe for almost anyone if used as directed in 20% to 50% concentrations. Picaridin is a plant-based repellent that is also safe, even for children and pregnant women. You can find IR3535, a man-made mosquito-blocking compound, that is also approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in Avon’s Skin So Soft Bug Guard Plus IR3535 Expedition.

According to WebMD, wristbands soaked in repellent are not effective at keeping mosquitoes at bay. Citronella candles, garlic, bug zappers and ultrasonic devices do not work either.

The next step is selecting the right repellent for your region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a handy map that lists vector-borne diseases in the United States.

If the area you live in, or plan to visit, does not show any insect-borne illness, choose a repellent that contains a 5% to 20% concentration of picaridin since it is less likely to cause eye irritation or allergic reactions, according to EWG. For people who are chemically sensitive, a product called Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus may be helpful. It is sold under the names of Repel and Off! Botanicals, according to WebMD.

The EPA has a handy search tool to help you find the right repellent.

EWG experts say that wearing permethrin-treated clothing to protect against tick bites may be helpful, but the insecticide does not offer protection against mosquitoes.

What you need to know to prevent bug bites:



Cover up with long pants, long sleeves and wear socks when hiking through high grass or brush that may be infested with insects.

Check thoroughly for ticks before going indoors and remove and dispose of them properly. The most effective method is to put the parasite into a matchbook or paper bag and burn it. You can also drown it in alcohol or methylated spirit. Do not flush ticks down a sink or toilet as they can survive under water for a month.

Use nets, fans or both in outdoor dining areas and cover strollers and baby carriers with nets.

Use repellents responsibly according to the directions on the labels.

Use products with the lowest concentration of chemical repellents, especially for children.

Avoid repellents in aerosol containers as you can easily spray the chemical into your eyes. Instead, use lotions, pumps and towelettes. Wash your hands after applying the product.

Never use a sunscreen that contains a repellent. If you reapply the sunscreen every two hours you will be exposed to too many chemicals.

Wash clothing and repellent-coated skin when you return indoors.

For EWG’s best bug repellant choices, visit their Guide to Bug Repellents.